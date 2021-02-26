Medtronic plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $117.88 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46. The company has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $801,948,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Medtronic by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,481,000 after acquiring an additional 453,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 553,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

