Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,445 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 588,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,034 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $34.62. 155,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,998. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

