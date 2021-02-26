Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,448 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.97. The stock had a trading volume of 224,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day moving average is $139.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

