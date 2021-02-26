Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 189,067 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

VZ stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. 613,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,639,313. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $231.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

