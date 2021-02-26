Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 130,992 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.4% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Oracle by 36.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,853,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 495,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Oracle by 17.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 9,779 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 673,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.