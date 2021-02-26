Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,629 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,744 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,629 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.19. The company had a trading volume of 82,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

