Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,139 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,695,000. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,680. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.