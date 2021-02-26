MercadoLibre (MELI) to Release Earnings on Monday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,618.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,518. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,119.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,858.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,452.69.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,614.33.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

