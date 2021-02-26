Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 88.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Meridian Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. 1,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,670. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $882.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

