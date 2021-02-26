Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTH. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.67.

NYSE:MTH opened at $82.15 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

