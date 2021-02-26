Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 1,122,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,214,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Specifically, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen N. Artist sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,885 shares of company stock worth $2,838,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $443.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.