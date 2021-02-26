Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CASH stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CASH. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

