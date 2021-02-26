Michael Hill International Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MHJ)

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.70.

About Michael Hill International

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates retail jewelry stores, and provides related services in Australia, New Zeeland, and Canada. The company operates its stores under the Michael Hill and Emma & Roe brand names. Its stores offer bracelets and bangles, earrings, pendants and necklaces, rings, chains, watches, gifts, and collections, as well as birthstones.

