Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,769 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $228.99 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.63 and its 200-day moving average is $218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

