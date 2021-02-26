Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $28.33 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,809 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 3.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 81,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Starbucks by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Starbucks by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.49. 1,154,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.