Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,243 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 5.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $46,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 17,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Corning by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 108,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 78,990 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders have sold a total of 188,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. 238,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.15, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

