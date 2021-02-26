Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 252,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,618,000. Crane accounts for 2.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.56 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $87.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

