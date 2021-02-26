Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MRTX stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.84. 23,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,108. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day moving average is $195.41. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $260,469.20. Insiders have sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

