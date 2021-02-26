Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $499,259.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and $499,259.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for $317.59 or 0.00681367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00484459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00065516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00081643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00074679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.00464241 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 36,827 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

