Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 271 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,544 shares of company stock worth $124,194,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $251.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of -134.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.20. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.14.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

