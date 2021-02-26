Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.