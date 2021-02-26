Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

VICI opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

