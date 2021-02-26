Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

