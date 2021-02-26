Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 247.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.63.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

