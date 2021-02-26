Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 150,163 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,163 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after acquiring an additional 503,608 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 220,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $74,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG opened at $34.57 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

