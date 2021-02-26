MktCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, MktCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $54,867.15 and $319.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.67 or 0.00484916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00065505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00081461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00074682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.58 or 0.00467461 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org.

