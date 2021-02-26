Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,300 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of VeriSign worth $19,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. JustInvest LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 20.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in VeriSign by 16.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in VeriSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in VeriSign by 6.8% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,990,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of VRSN opened at $190.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.43.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

