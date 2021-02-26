Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Waters were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Waters by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,663,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $278.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.29. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

