Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,973,000 after buying an additional 4,135,462 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,715,000 after purchasing an additional 760,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 397,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.