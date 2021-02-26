Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $2,206,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $2,206,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,629,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,681,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $3,149,200.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $2,819,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $148.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Moderna by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Moderna by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 409,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

