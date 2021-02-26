Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,240,053.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,136,352.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,705,774 shares of company stock worth $20,621,086. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

