Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Declares $0.24 Interim Dividend

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$10.99.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Mongolia, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

