Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Shares of MCRI opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

MCRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

