Monavale Price Tops $708.80 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Monavale has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $76,425.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monavale has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Monavale token can currently be purchased for $708.80 or 0.01480892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Monavale

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 6,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,241 tokens. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax.

Monavale Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

