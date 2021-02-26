Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives GBX 1,827.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,827.50 ($23.88).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Mondi stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,750.50 ($22.87). The stock had a trading volume of 806,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,501. The firm has a market cap of £8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,809.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,664.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

