Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.1% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

