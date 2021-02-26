Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 75,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,722. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.