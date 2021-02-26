Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,771,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,572,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,029 shares of company stock valued at $16,783,330. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $277.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.01. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

