Morgan Stanley Boosts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $52.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIG. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,313. American International Group has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management raised its stake in American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

