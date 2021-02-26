Morgan Stanley Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $110.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.10.

NYSE BBY opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.29. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

