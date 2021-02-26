Morgan Stanley Lowers Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $90.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.09.

BAH traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,298. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $2,800,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

