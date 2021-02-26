Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $966,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.