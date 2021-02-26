Morgan Stanley Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,300.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $33.87 on Thursday, reaching $1,278.97. 30,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,109. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,263.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,088.11. Shopify has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.76, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

