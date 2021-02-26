Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

Shares of Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.43, but opened at C$0.28. Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 452,724 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$10.38 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) Company Profile (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara/Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Theia project, and the More Creek property located in British Columbia.

