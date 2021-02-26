MovieBloc (MBL) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.75 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $18.75 million and $22.63 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,184,794,293 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

