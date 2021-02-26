M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $166.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.54.

Shares of MTB opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.66. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

