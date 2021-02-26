MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $120.49 on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.