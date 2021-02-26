MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

