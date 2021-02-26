Multiplier Market Capitalization Achieves $109.71 Million (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $109.71 million and $2.31 million worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00479137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00070369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00081145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00075494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.22 or 0.00471207 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,506,198 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance.

Multiplier Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.