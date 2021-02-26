Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises about 1.1% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 146,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS:NOBL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.54. 621,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.